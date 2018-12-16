Besigye cautions people power against tribalism and sectarianism

By Rita Kemigisa.

The Former Forum for Democratic Change party president Dr Kizza Besigye has distanced himself from the mis-perceived “Twebereremu” which many critics say was an attack to the Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi popularly known as Bobi Wine.

While addressing FDC party leaders during the Kampala Regional Conference at the Party Headquarters in Najjanakumbi, Besigye cautioned the People Power movement and politicians from fermenting ethnic divisions using the “Twebereremu” slogan.

Very many people have since attacked Besigye and accused him of attacking Bobi Wine.

Besigye however Sunday morning took the rebuttal to his official twitter account and apologized to Bobi Wine describing the remarks as deliberate attempts by some people to put him against fellow opposition politician Bobi Wine.

Besigye also questioned the intention of the people who decided to pick out only a 50 second clip from a speech he held for more than an hour.

He insist that Bobi Wine is not one of the people driving a tribal campaign in the country. He also cautioned the People Power movement and Hon Kyagulanyi against mixing tribalism and politics, saying the practice can be destructive to the country.

Besigye says political leaders should be responsible enough not to ferment ethnic divisions and must act to contain undesirable situations.