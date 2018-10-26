Besigye case against CAA to kick off today

By Ruth Anderah.

The case where former FDC president Dr Kizza Besigye dragged Civil Aviation Authority to court challenging his arrest at Entebbe airport by security operatives in 2016 is expected to kick off today.

Through his lawyers of Rwakafuuzi & Co. Advocates, Besigye sued CAA over arresting and pulling him out of the Kenya Airways plane which he says contravened his right to free movement as a Ugandan citizen.

Dr. Besigye in his sworn-in affidavit in support of his case says, on August 22nd 2016 he left Uganda and addressed conferences in London, Geneva and Boston and returned on October 3rd using Kenya Airways aircraft which landed at Entebbe.

He claims that on arrival he was pulled out of the plane by security operatives who connived with CAA officials and that he was driven against his will through remote routes from Entebbe airport to his home in Kasangati.

He states that their action denied him the right to meet and move from the airport in the company of his waiting family, friends, associates and supporters, hence violating his freedom of association.

The trial is to commence before Justice Musa Ssekaana.