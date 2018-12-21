Besigye Asks America to put sanctions on Uganda following bribe allegations

Former presidential candidate Dr Kizza Besigye has asked the government of America to put sanctions on the government of Uganda following bribe allegations involving the foreign affairs minister Sam Kuteesa.

Addressing journalists at his home in kasagati, Besigye says that 2018 has seen corruption in Uganda escalating.

He says that a number of corruption cases have been registered in Uganda including the BOU illegal sell of banks, the refugees scandal and now the alleged Kuteesa bribe.

He says that since the American government has information pinning the minister, they should put sanctions on Uganda just like they have been seen doing with some other countries.

However making a statement on the floor of parliament yesterday, the attorney general William Byaruhanga said Minister Kuteesa despite being mentioned did not have any case against him.