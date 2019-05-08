Besigye and Bobi Wine agree to work together

By Prossy kisakye.

People power pressure group led by hon. Robert Kyagulanyi has signed a memorandum of understanding with people’s government led by the former forum for democratic change party president Dr. Kizza Besigye.

Speaking to the press conference in Kampala the people power spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi and people’s government spokesperson Betty Nambooze said that the this memorandum of understanding is aimed at combining forces of change towards the 2021 general elections.

Ssenyonyi said that they believe that collaborating with FDC is a good start in achieving their common goal of power transition

Meanwhile people’s government spokesperson Betty Nambooze said that FDC will work together with people power in all activities geared to peaceful transition of power