Belgium government gives teachers Shs 102.4 billion

By Damali Mukhaye.

The Belgium government has given teachers across the country over Shs 100 billion for improvement of the quality of secondary teacher education and strengthening the professional competencies of teacher trainers.

The money which has been handed over to the ministry of education officials ahead of the World Teachers’ day seeks to improve infrastructural development, ICT development and tutoring component in five colleges.

The Resident Representative Christelle Jocquet says after receiving reports that female and male students where sharing dormitories, which had increased pregnancy cases, they plan to use part of the money to separate dormitories, construct laboratories and class rooms to create a conducive environment.

The targeted colleges are in the districts of Mubende, Kaliro, Muni and Kabale.