Battered Journalist Akena now wheel chair bound

By Ritah Kemigisa.

James Akena, a photojournalist with Reuters who was battered by UPDF solders in Kampala last year while covering city protests is now confined in a wheel chair.

Video’s and photos of Akena’s battering while kneeling on his knees went viral on social media.

Government first dismissed the Photos as fake and later when Museveni sought for an explanation, it was revealed that the army mistook Akena to be a camera thief since he had nothing to identify him.

Akena has now posted on his Facebook page picture of himself in a wheel chair with a caption “Finally their brutality last August lands me on a wheelchair.”

He has since dragged the attorney general to court seeking for shillings 100 million as damages over alleged torture by the military.

In his application before the Civil Division of the High court Akena says he was beaten by soldiers while on duty as a photojournalist.