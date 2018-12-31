Baryayanga bill is driven by selfish motive -LOP

By Moses Kyeyune.

The Leader of Opposition in Parliament Betty Aol says the move to have an elected opposition leadership is driven by selfishness among players.

This comes after Kabale Municipality MP Andrew Aja Baryayanga secured the leave of parliament to present a private member’s bill that will subject all leadership positions including membership to the parliamentary commission to a vote.

The bill also seeks to amend the Administration of Parliament Act and secure legal recognition of independent candidates who are currently not mentioned in the law.

Aol says this is a sinister move and cautions the brains behind it, advising that they read from the past.

However, one of the proponents for the bill, Busiro East MP Medard Lubega Sseggona, also shadow minister for Justice and Constitutional Affairs says it is for the good of parliamentary democracy.