Banks sacred of giving out loans

By Ritah Kemigisa.

New research has revealed that commercial banks in Uganda are moving away from lending into asset investments due to the high risk that comes with bad loans.

The study was conducted by International Project Consult to assess the impact of a new credit management certificate course that is offered by the Uganda Institute of Banking and financial services.

Speaking during the review for this program, the Chief Executive Officer of the Institute Anthony Mulindwa said the shift from loans is not sustainable since the banks’ core mandate is to transact business with customers.

He is now challenging commercial banks to be more vigilant in handling customer needs since any conflict can cause a serious economic hiccup.