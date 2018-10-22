Banks asked to introduce special corners for women

By Ritah Kemigisa.

Financial institutions have been asked to create friendly and conducive environment for women if they are to embrace banking.

According to the Managing director Finance trust bank Annet Nakawunde, many women especially the pregnant are in most cases limited from accessing financial services.

She proposes introduction of women corners so that those breast feeding can comfortably do so.

Nakawunde meanwhile says the quality of services offered by the banks needs to also improve so that people are attracted.

The recently released 2018 FinScope survey showed that the high cost of financial services continues to exclude women.