Bank of Uganda security official granted bail

By Ruth Anderah.

Bank of Uganda security official Beatrice Kyambadde has been granted a cash bail of 500,000 shillings and her sureties bonded 5 Million shillings not cash by City Hall Court grade one magistrate Patrick Talisuna .

The magistrate ruled that the offence of neglect of duty against Kyambadde are bailable, there is no threat that she will interfere with investigations and that she is innocent until proven guilty.

The Magistrate ordered kyambadde to report back to Court on January 14th 2019 to know the stage of investigations into the matter.

Kyambadde , a resident of Makerere Kavule Zone together with Charles Moro who are charged with the duty of manning security at the Central Bank, are accused of neglecting their duties to search people and bags that are coming in and getting out of the Bank hence leading to the disappearance of vital documents regarding the closure of several banks .

The duo were detained by the parliamentary COSASE committee after failing to explain how the said documents relating to the sale and liquidation of several banks including International Credit Bank, Cooperative banks Greenland Bank and Crane Bank went missing from Bank of Uganda custody.

Documents before court shows that Kyambadde committed the offence on February 10th 2015 at Bank of Uganda.

However her-accused Charles Moro is to appear tomorrow December 11th for court also to consider his bail.