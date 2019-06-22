Bank of Uganda officials to answer corruption offenses

By Ruth Anderah.

Two bank of Uganda officials have been arrived at the High Court Anti-Corruption division to answer corruption offenses.

Francis Kakeeto 36 years Branch manager bank of Uganda Mbale branch and Fred Vito wanyama 42 years Assistant branch manager are facing charges of Abuse of office and corruption as an alternative count.

Prosecution alleges that the two committed the offence on April 26th 2019 between France , Belgium and Entebbe international Airport.

Prosecution adds that the two being Branch manager and Asst. Branch manager respectively and while on assignment by their employer (BOU) to carry out a pre-shipment inspection of printed material in France ,allowed inclusion of authorised cargo on a chartered plane by BOU.

The duo in the alternative court is said to have failed to refute and report inclusion of unauthorized cargo on a plane chartered by BOU.

The charges have been sanctioned by DPP himself Mike Chibita but not yet allocated to any magistrate.

