Ban on second hand clothes not to be implemented now

By Benjamin Jumbe.

Those pushing for the ban on second hand clothes may have to wait a little longer.

The government has said a complete ban on the importation of used clothes will not be implemented now.

This comes as some stakeholders challenge government to emulate neighboring countries like Rwanda to take a serious stand against second hand clothes importation.

In 2016, Rwanda increased the tariffs on imported used clothes from $0.20 to $2.50 per kilo with an intention of eventually phasing out the importation; a move government argued would boost its local manufacturing sector.

However the state minister for planning David Bahati says the ban is to be implemented in a phased manner as the country builds local capacity to manufacture own clothes.