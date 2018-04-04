Ban on airtime to exclude the rural people

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The Uganda communications commission has been criticized for banning the sale of airtime scratch cards.

According to Christopher Musoke a financial Inclusion consultant, the ban is going to financially exclude people in rural areas who will find it difficult to access mobile money agents for easy load.

According to preliminary results of the 2018 FINSCOPE survey seen by KFM, 39.5% of Ugandans use mobile money to buy airtime or pay bills.

To Musoke given the fact that 54% of Ugandans are reported to have used mobile money in the last 12 months in the FINSCOPE survey, it’s unfortunate that 3.3% of Ugandans use this service every day.

He now recommends that UCC considers reviewing its directive if the rural people are to be included as recommended by Sustainable development goal 11.