Bahati reports slow implementation of gov’t projects.

By Damali Mukhaye.

The state minister finance in charge of planning David Bahati has reported delays in the implementation of government projects in all sectors across the country.

Addressing journalists at the Media Center, Bahati attributed the slow pace to delays in the procurement process which takes about five years in some sectors.

He noted that Karuma and Kanungu road projects have not been achieved because the procurement process by the responsible accounting officers is taking long.

Bahati adds that before the Development Plan III is launched in 2020, the accounting officers should take at least 90 days to approve procurement of the planned projects to avoid unnecessary delays.