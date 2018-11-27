Bagyenda stole BoU documents – COSASSE

By Moses Kyeyune.

MPs on the probe team, investigating the alleged illegal closure of commercial banks have this afternoon learnt with shock that a number of key documents were sneaked from the central bank by the former executive director in charge of supervision, Justine Bagyenda even when she had quit the institution.

In a testimony to the committee chaired by Bugweri County MP Abdu Katuntu, the head of security at the Bank of Uganda Milton Orech Opio said that the lost documents were traced to Bagyenda’s home.

This, according to Opio, happened in February, two weeks after Bagyenda had retired from her position but she still occupied the office, which she left until June this year.

Whereas some of the documents have been recovered, several documents remain unaccounted for, Opio said.

The committee chairperson has now appointed a forum-man team to review the video footage at the central bank and report back tomorrow.

The committee has also asked for the security guards who were on duty at that time be produced for cross-examination tomorrow morning.