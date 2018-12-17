Bagyenda son plea bargain fails

By Ruth Anderah.

Prosecution in the murder case against the son of ISO director Col. Kaka Bagyenda has revealed that the plea bargaining deal with the suspect has failed.

Today both parties were meant to inform court about the progress of their discussions but instead prosecution’s Joseph Kyomuhendo informed court that the negotiations have failed and asked for a full trial.

On the 12th of December, Bagyende with his lawyer Nsubuga Mubiru asked High court judge Anthony Ojok Oyuko to allow him plead guilty to the charges of murdering his girlfriend Enid Twijukye in exchange of a lighter sentence.

Senior criminal lawyer representing Brian Bagyenda he is insisting that, his client is still interested in the plea bargaining adding that by the time the alleged murder took place, Bagyende was on medical treatment at Butabika Hospital.

Nsubuga explained that his client was under temporary insanity when the alleged offense of murder was committed.

Nsubuga has now asked for a two week adjournment to see if the plea bargaining deal will be successful.

Meanwhile lawyer Mungriek James, representing Bagyenda’s two accused has informed that his clients are not interested in a plea bargaining deal and ready to go for a full trial.

Now the case has been adjourned until January 14th 2019 for hearing and further remanded until then.

Bagyenda a Pharmacist together with Bainomugisha Innocent ; a cleaner and Vincent Rwahwire a casual laborer who are all residents of Kimwanyi zone in Luzira Nakawa Division, charged with the murder of Twijukye ; a 22year old former student of Ndejje University.

Prosecution says the trio committed the offence at Njobe road in Luzira Nakawa Division at the home of Brian Bagyenda before dumping Twijukye’s body in Namanve forest where it was later recovered by police.

