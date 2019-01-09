Bagyenda questioned on stolen documents

By Moses Kyeyune.

Former Executive Director for Commercial Supervision Justine Bagyenda has faced a tough moment to explain circumstances under which she carried out documents from the central bank.

Appearing before the House Committee on Commissions, statutory Authorities and State Enterprises this morning, Bagyenda was tasked to explain why she used an emergency exit to take out two sacks of documents.

Whereas Bagyenda told the committee chaired by Bugweri County MP Abdu Katuntu that what she carried were private documents, the MPs asked why they were never checked.

She was also asked why she by-passed the security check in vain.

The embattled former executive director is accused of carrying pertinent documents out of the central bank.

The documents are related to the controversial decisions taken under her watch, during the sale of seven commercial banks.

