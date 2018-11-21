Bagyenda makes surprise appearance at parliament

By Moses Kyeyune.

Former Executive Director for Commercial Banks at the Bank of Uganda, Justine Bagyenda has made a surprising appearance at parliament, three months after she disappeared from the public.

Bagyenda is appearing before parliament’s Committee on commission’s statutory authorities and state enterprises, to answer queries relating to the ongoing probe of the central bank.

The embattled former executive director has been reported to be out of the country, and has not made any public appearance even when she was meant to be vetted to the Board of Directors for the Financial Intelligence Authority.

The committee chaired by Bugweri County MP Abdu Katuntu summoned her on Monday to answer matters pertaining the closure of seven commercial banks.