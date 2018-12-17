Bagyenda expected in court this morning

By Ruth Anderah.

Brian Bagyenda, the son of ISO director Col. Kaka Bayenda is expected to re-appear before the High Court this morning to inform court the progress of their discussion under plea-bargain process.

Last week Bagyenda through his lawyer NsubugaMubiru asked High Court Judge Anthony OjokOyuko to allow him plead guilty to charges of murdering his girlfriend Enid Twijukye in exchange for a lighter sentence.

Prosecution states that on February 1st 2017, Bagyenda together with a one Innocent Bainomugisha and Vincent Rwahwire- all residents of Kimwanyi zone in Luzira Nakawa Division allegedly murdered 22 year old Twijukye- a former old former student of Ndejje University.

Prosecution says the trio committed the offence at Njobe road in Luzira at the home of Brian Bagyenda before dumping Twijukye’s body in Namanve forest where it was later recovered by police.