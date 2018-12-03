Bagyenda asked to surrender passport

By Moses Kyeyune.

Ex-BoU Executive Director in charge of commercial supervision Justine Bagyenda will have to deposit all her passports with Parliament, the House probe committee has ruled.

The committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (COSASE) chaired by Bugweri County MP Abdu Katuntu has been proceeding on the probe into the closure of seven defunct Banks.

Katuntu has ruled that Bagyenda who resurfaced before the committee after a week long cat and issue chase, should with immediate effect deposit her passports to Parliament to avoid similar predicaments.

Bagyenda is wanted because of her role and knowledge on the whereabouts of liquidations reports some of which she allegedly smuggled out of the central bank.

It was Mbarara Municipality MP Michael Tusiime who reminded the committee that Bagyenda needs to hand over her passports lest she disappears in thin air.

Bagyenda has promised to comply and also keep within the country until the end of the probe.