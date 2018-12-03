Bagyenda apologizes to COSASE

By Benjamin Jumbe.

Former Executive Director of Supervision at Bank of Uganda Justine Bagyenda has apologized to Parliament’s Committee on statutory Authorities and State Enterprise.

This follows her failure to appear twice before the committee probing the closure of 7 commercial banks.

Now appearing this morning before the committee Bagyenda apologized for any inconvenience cause by her absence on the two occasions further thanking the committee for extending her summons.

She expressed willingness to cooperate and assist the committee with the required information in its probe.

She is expected to answer reports that she smuggled vital documents out of the Bank’s premises.