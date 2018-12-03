Bagyenda apologises for snubbing parliament Committee on Commissions last week

By Moses Kyeyune.

Embattled former he former Bank of Uganda (BOU) Executive Director for commercial supervision, Justine Bagyenda has apologized for snubbing parliament Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (COSASE) last week.

Bagyenda is appearing before the probe involving the alleged illegal closure of seven commercial Banks.

The committee had since extended summons twice and had committed to issue a warrant of arrest in case she didn’t appear before the committee today.

On appearing, the committee Chairperson, Abdul Katuntu noted that the legislators were over stretched on being patient with her absentia which affected the committee business.

It is then that Bagyenda tendered in an apology appreciating legislators for being very lenient with her and allowed her come back to the country safely as well as appearing before the committee today.