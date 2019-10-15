AU slashes Pan African Parliament budget

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The African Union (AU) has slashed the Pan African Parliament budget for the 2020 financial year by US$4 million about shillings 14.8 billion.

Only US$16,4M has been approved out of the US$20.7 MPAP had requested and passed during its May 2019 plenary sitting in South Africa.

The cuts will affect staff costs, missions, communications, procurement, stationery, bank charges, capital expenditure and the programme budget.

Uganda’s James kakooza has asked the Pan African parliament to improve on its financial and management practice as seen from various reports on the institution.

The programme budget covers parliamentary sessions, statutory and non-statutory meetings, conference for Speakers,climate change among others.