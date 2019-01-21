AU recognize Congo government

By Ssebuliba Samuel.

The African Union Commission has postponed the visit of the high-level delegation to Kinshasa that was scheduled to take place on 21 January 2019.

This followed the decision of the Constitutional Court proclaiming the final results of the presidential of 30 December 2018.

However the Commission has called on all concerned stakeholders to work for the preservation of peace and stability and the promotion of national harmony in their country.

Now the February 2019 Summit of the Union will receive a report on the efforts made, in solidarity with, and support to, the people of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.