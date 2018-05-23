AU assess Police officers

By Samuel Ssebuliba.

Officers from the African Union Headquarters in Addis Ababa have assessed 188 members of the Uganda Police Force.

The assessed officers have been undergoing a six-month training at Kabalye Police Training School in Masindi District.

Speaking during the assessment, Remi Adeoye the head of the AU delegation said he was happy and impressed with the skills that the officers showcased.

He said the unit had exhibited higher standards than seen previously.

Meanwhile, Grace Turyagumanawe, the director Peace Support Operations in the Uganda Police urged the officers to maintain a high level of discipline when they go to serve in the AMISOM.

The officers drawn for the departments of Counter Terrorism, Field Force Unit, Logistics and Engineering and Medical among others were evaluated in areas of English, command exercises and the general range exercises that include operating heavy weapons.