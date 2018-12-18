At least 19 Dead in accident along the Kapchorwa-Bulambuli road

By Ivan Ssenabulya.

Police has confirmed that at least 19 people have died following an accident that occurred this evening at Soei village in Sipi town council along the Kapchorwa-Bulambuli road in Kapchorwa district.

The driver of a bus registration number UG 2833/E belonging to Kiryandongo Technical Instituteis suspected to have lost control and it overturned killing several passengers instantly.

According to Sebei region police spokesperson Rogers Taitika, the bus was carrying staff of National Cooperate Business-Link of USA, an NGO based in Kiryandongo, who were from a tour in Kapchorwa.

He says the retrieved bodies and survivors have been taken to various hospitals as investigations into the cause of the accident continue.