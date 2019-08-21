Assaulted journalist Akena sues government

By Ruth Anderah

Reuters photographer James Akena, who was severally beaten by soldiers during the protest against the detention of Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi also known as Bobi Wine last year, has dragged government to court.

He is seeking over 100mshs in compensation for confiscated hard cash, camera equipment, damaged property, cost of treatment, transport to and from Hospital, and loss of earnings from failure to work.

Through AF Mpanga Advocates, Akena also wants the High court in Kampala to order government to compensate him for the injuries, pain and embarrassment caused to him by uniformed agencies.

He also wants a public apology to be made by the Attorney General and the officers who assaulted and battered him, plus legal costs he expects to incur in this suit.

The incident happened on August 20th 2018 at Kiseka Market in Kampala.