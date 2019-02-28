ASP Kirumira suspected killer further remanded

By Ruth Anderah.

Abubaker Kalungi a key suspect in the murder of ASP Muhammad Kirumira and Resty Nalinya Mbabazi has been sent back on remand by a Wakiso magistrate court.

Kalungi appeared before Court’s grade one magistrate Noah Sajjabi who sent him back on remand until March 13th, after prosecution’s Ameria Kamushabe informed court that they could not commit the suspect to High Court for trial because they added another suspect onto the charge sheet.

According to prosecution the suspect identified as Hamza Mwebewill be produce in court soon to take plea.

47 year old Abubaker Kalungi is said to have gunned down Kirumira and Nalinya on the night of September 8th 2018 in Bulega.