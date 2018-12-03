ASP Kirumira murder file forwarded to DPP

By Ruth Anderah.

The case file in relation to the murder of ASP Muhammad Kirumira and Nalinya Mbabazi has been re-called by the Director of Public Prosecutions Mike Chibita for further directions.

This revealed by prosecutions Ameria Kamusha before a grade one magistrate at Wakiso Martin Kirya, who said that she cannot tell the stage of investigations in those matter because the case file was forwarded to DPP for perusal.

47 year old Abubaker Kalungi a carpenter and a resident of Mulimira zone Kibutika Ndejje -Makindye Sabagabo had appeared this morning before court to know the stage of investigations in his murder case but only to be informed that there was no police file in court.

Prosecution’s communication prompted the magistrate to adjourn the matter until December 19th of this year.

Its alleged that on September 8th 2018 at about 8pm in Bulega ;Kalungi with others still at large used a gun to murder ASP Kirumira and Nalinya who were in a Saloon car.

Kirumira and Nalinya were then rushed to Lubaga and Mulago hospitals respectively from where they were pronounced dead.