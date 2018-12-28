Aruu County Mp OTTO out of danger but in great pain after overnight accident

By Ben Jumbe.

The Aruu County Member of Parliament Odongo Otto is out of danger but in great pain following last night’s accident.

Otto last night survived an accident at Katugo in Luweero district after his car registration number UBA 832S reportedly rammed into a stationery lorry registration no. UAV 837/UAD 991Q which had overturned in the middle of the road.

He is currently admitted at Bishop Ceaser Asili also known as Lachor hospital in Kansana Luweer.

Speaking to KFM, the Pader Woman MP Oketayot Lowila says a parliament ambulance has already been sent to Luwero to transfer him to Kampala for better treatment.

She however says a number of tests are still being carried before he can be transferred.