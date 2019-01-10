Arua treason suspects return to court

By Julius Ocungi.

33 suspects who were charged with treason for allegedly stoning one of president Museveni’s cars during the Arua Municipality by-election chaos return to the Gulu magistrate court today.

Kyadondo East Member of Parliament, Robert Kyagulanyi also known as Bobi Wine, Kassiano Wadri, his Arua Municipality counterpart and 31 others are expected to appear for mention of their case.

They are expected to appear before the Grade One Magistrate Isaac Imram Kintu.

The state contends that the suspects including MPs Gerard Karuhanga and Paul Mwiru, Bobi wines Body guard Eddie Mutwe and others still at large stoned president Museveni’s car on August 13, smashing its rear wind screen.

Their case was adjourned on December 3 to this date by presiding Magistrate Imran Kintu after the state prosecutor Paul Weponde, in his submission, told court that the police had not completed the investigations into the charges.

Henry Kilama, one of the lawyers representing the accused says that although his clients are expected in court, he is uncertain if all will turn up.

