Arua municipality MP elect Kassiano Waddri sworn in

By Sam Ssebuliba…………..

The deputy speaker of parliament Jacob Oulanya has sworn in the Arua municipality MP elect Kassiano Waddri in his boardroom.

Kassiano and 32 others were granted bail by the Gulu high court on Monday after they were charged with treason following the Arua fracas.

Kassiano was declared the winner of the hotly contested Arua poll after defeating NRM’s Nusura Tiperu while in police custody.

Oulanya has now urged him to work for the truth and live harmoniously with other legislators.

Kassiano was however barred by the Gulu court from accessing his constituency for a period of three months to avoid jeopardizing investigations.