Arua Municipality Mayor’s car vandalized over suspected ballot stuffing

By Franklin Draku.

Supporters of independent candidate, Kassiano Wadri have smashed the windscreens of the car belong to the mayor of Arua Municipality, Issa Kato, accusing him of carrying pre-ticked ballot papers.

The incidence happened at Enyau Kebiri cell, where the mayor and his team had reportedly pitched camp to monitor the voting process.

A group of youth in the area accused Kato of attempting to stuff pre-ticked ballot papers.

A scuffle ensued in which one person was injured.

Meanwhile the youths also accuse Kato of knocking one person, but supporters of NRM’s NusuraTiperu says the person fell off the car after he had attempted jump on to grab one of the occupants.

Police was heavily deployed in the area to restore calm.

At least 12 candidates are vying for Arua Municipality parliamentary seat after it fell vacant in June following the death of Ibrahim Abiriga in June this year.