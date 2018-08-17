Arua MP elect Kassiano and 30 others charged with treason

Ivan Ssenabulya.

The newly elected Arua Municipality Kassiano Wadri has been charged with treason together with other MPS including Ntungamo’s Gerald Karuhanga, Jinja East’s Paul Mwiru and former Makindye East MP Mike Mabike.

These have been charged by the Gulu magistrate judge Dawa Francis Matenga on Thursday.

Kassiano was charged together with 32 suspects who were arrested following the death of Yasin Kawuma, Kyagulanyi’s driver who was shot dead.

The group’s lawyers led by Medard Lubega Ssegona have pleaded with court to allow the suspects to be granted access to medical care at facilities at their own cost.

Matenga has meanwhile remanded them and adjourned the case to 30th August.