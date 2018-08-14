Arua DPC transferred after violence in Arua that left Bobi wine’s driver shot dead

By Ritah kemigisa.

Police have transferred the DPC of Arua to Masaka.

His transfer comes a day after the violence in Arua left two people shot dead including Bobi wines driver and the president’s motorcade was allegedly vandalized and its hind screen shattered.

According to a notice from the head of man power AIGP Moses Balimwoyo SP Abbas Senyonjo has been transferred from Arua to Masaka while the DPC of Masaka SP Henry kintu has be taken to Arua.

Balimwoyo meanwhile says the Buikwe DPC ASP Andrew Okalabaya has also been transferred to Mpigi.

