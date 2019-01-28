Artists petition speaker, Demand for special ministry

By Moses Kyeyune

The federation of performing artists of Uganda have this afternoon petitioned the speaker of parliament Rebecca Kadaga, seeking an independent ministry to guide their work.

Federation officials led by the shadow minister of culture and art Kato Lubwama and President Andrew Benon Kibuuka have informed the speaker that their operations are currently spread across different ministries which slap duplicated regulations.

Kibuuka says with the absence of a clear legal regime and linear ministry, a lot remains to be desired.

The speaker has promised to send their concerns to parliament’s committee on gender to ensure they can be addressed in the next financial year