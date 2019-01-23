Pastor Serwadda – Arrest pastors who manipulate and extort money from Ugandans

By Ritah Kemigisa.

Pastor Joseph Serwadda of Victory Christian Church has called for the arrest of pastors who manipulate and extort money from Ugandans.

In February 2017, a born again pastor introduced ‘Holy Rice’ which he would sell to his congregation at Shs50, 000 per kilogram claiming it had abundant blessings.

Serwadda now says this practice is not only ungodly but also amounts to theft and as such those engaged in such acts should be charged.

Ethics and Integrity minister, Fr Simon Lokodo has since announced that government is in advanced stages of implementing a new policy, which will require all preachers to attain theological training before opening a church.