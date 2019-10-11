Army resounds warning against use of red berets by civilians

By Benjamin Jumbe

The UPDF political commissar Brig Gen Henry Masiko has sounded a warning against use of red berets.

It comes shortly after Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) designated the red beret and tunic as official military clothing that could land civilians who wear them in jail.

Speaking at the launch of a report titled “Democracy on Trial” in Kampala, Brig Gen Masiko said the military will not accept to have civilians try to threaten authority of the people.

He says no one is supposed to use any symbol similar to those designated for the military or be ready to be confronted by the full wrath of the law.

However the People Power spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi has scoffed at the remarks, saying there is no law that bars their supporters from wearing red berets.