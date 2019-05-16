Army hospital construction ongoing

By Benjamin Jumbe.

Construction of the army specialized referral hospital at Mbuya is at 30 %.

This was revealed by officials from the ministry of defence during a presentation on implementation of the NRM manifesto

The 250 bed capacity hospital seeks to provide specialized services to the army officers and save the force from spending funds referring personnel abroad for treatment

The ministry of defence permanent secretary Rose Byengoma says the entire project requires over 100 billion shillings with 16 already spent and only 45 available.