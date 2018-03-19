Army court sets a date to start hearing Kitata Case

By Ruth Anderah

Makindye General Court Martial has set 23rd April 2018 to start hearing the unlawful possession of firearms case against Boda-Boda 2010 chairman Abdullah Kitata.

Kitata and 12 other people are charged in the Army court with 6 counts including unlawful possession of firearms, live ammunition, Military head gears and uniforms.

The setting of a trial date comes shortly after lead prosecutor Maj. Rapheal Mugisha informed the 7 member court chaired by Lt. Gen Andrew Gutti that investigations into the matter are complete and that it’s ready to present witnesses.

Kitata faces 5 separate charges of being in unlawful possession of an SMG gun, 3 pistols and 50 rounds of live ammunitions which Prosecution says are only a monopoly of the UPDF.

The rest of the accused are said to have connived with Kitata to unlawfully possess Military head gears and uniforms that were allegedly found on them on January 18th 2018 in a Motor vehicle at Vine Hotel in Wakaliga within Kampala city.