Army court expected to set a judgement date for Kitatta

By Ruth Anderah.

The General Court Martial sitting at Makindye has set May 13th 2019 as a date to determine the fate of BodaBoda 2010 patron Abdullah Kitatta and his co-accused persons.

The date for Judgment has been fixed by Court’s seven members, chaired by Lt.Gen Andrew Gutti.

Kitata and 9 others are charged with unlawfully possession of firearms, ammunition and Military gear.

Last month defense lawyers led by Shaban Sanywa claimed that the prosecution’s case fell short of concrete evidence to link Kitatta to the recovered golden pistol and an SMG riffle which were allegedly found with him at the time of his arrest in a Hotel room at Vine Tea in Wakaliga.

The state however insists that Kitata is guilty because he was indeed arrested with the said items.

