Army cautions on recruitment

Benjamin Jumbe.

The army has cautioned those planning to take part in the recruitment of LDUs against presentation of forged documents

This comes two days to start of the recruitment exercise of Local defense Units personnel which will be running upto the 1st October 2018.

The army spokesperson Brig Richard Karemire says presenting forged documents is criminal, and culprits will be liable to prosecution.

Brig Karemire says the recruitment exercise is to be held in Districts of Kampala, Mukono and Wakiso.

Follows directive by president Museveni to recall 24,000 members of the reserve force.