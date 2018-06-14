Archbishop Ntagali to lead delegation of 230 people heading to Jerusalem

By Benjamin Jumbe.

Archbishop of the Church of Uganda the Most Rev. Stanley Ntagali, is set to lead a delegation of 230 people to Jerusalem on 16th June

The delegation is to participate in the 3rd international gathering of the Global Anglican Future Conference (GAFCON) and will include Bishops, wives, clergy, and lay leaders.

Two thousand Anglicans are expected to converge in Jerusalem from more than 50 countries. The conference theme is “Proclaiming Christ Faithfully to the Nations” and runs from 17th – 22nd June

GAFCON was established in 2008 in Jerusalem and celebrates ten years of Anglicans walking together based on a common confession of the faith articulated in the Jerusalem Declaration.

Archbishop Stanley said GAFCON is the best hope for Anglicans around the world to walk together in a way that brings genuine transformation to people’s lives, families, and communities.”

During the meeting, the GAFCON movement will launch a number of global networks focused on deepening partnerships and making them relevant in a variety of local contexts.