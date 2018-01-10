Archbishop Lwanga – government should not to look at religious leaders as opponents or enemies

By Benjamin Jumbe:

The archbishop of Kampala Dr Cyprian Kizito Lwanga has asked government not to look at religious leaders as opponents or enemies.

Dr Lwanga was delivering his condolence message during a national service for the late archbishop of the church of Uganda Livingstone Mpalanyi Nkoyoyo at the Anglican martyrs shrine in Namugongo.

Dr Lwanga said religious leaders have a duty to guide on matters of governance and as such should not be looked at as fighting the government vowing to continue acting as the conscience of the state.

This comes at a time government has been increasingly on spot after the lifting of the presidential age limit