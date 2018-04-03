Archbishop Lwanga and Museveni agree to resolve standoff

President Yoweri Museveni and the Archbishop of Kampala Archdiocese Dr Cyprian Kizito Lwanga have agreed to resolve the issue regarding the latter’s alleged plot to over throw the government.

According to a statement from Statehouse, the two spoke on phone yesterday and agreed on a way forward.

The discussion followed the archbishop’s remarks on Good Friday to a congregation at Old Kampala Play Grounds and at Rubaga Cathedral that an anonymous caller had said he was masterminding a plot to overthrow the government.

The caller reportedly told him that government had recruited informants within the church set up, who had given information to the president on the alleged plot.

He said the anonymous caller warned him to be careful, saying he might be the next Janan Luwum, the former Archbishop of Church of Uganda, who was killed by government operatives on February 16, 1977.

Archbishop Lwanga, who expressed shock at the claims appealed to the informants to stop telling the President lies.

Lwanga, who doubles as the Chairperson of Uganda Joint Christian Council, appealed to President Museveni to reach out and find out the truth and also be kind enough and tell them the Church leaders he has recruited into the security organizations.