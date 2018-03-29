Archbishop asks government to strengthen security agencies

By Moses Ndhaye

The Archbishop of Uganda Stanley Ntagali has asked the government to strengthen its security agencies to enable them curb the ongoing killings.

The Archbishop made the remarks while giving his Easter message at his residence in Namirembe.

He asked the Christians to use the Easter festivities to denounce all kinds of evil that is leading them to engage in bad acts such as kidnapping and killing innocent people.

The Archbishop stressed that nobody has the right to take another’s life therefore the right to life must be respected.

The Archbishop also confirmed that completion of Church House is envisaged for May this year.