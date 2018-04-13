Anywa attacks Kyambogo University

By Samuel Ssebuliba.

The Ministry of Education has been tasked to urgently take action against cases of alleged corruption at Kyambogo University that has persisted for decades.

The Kitgum Municipality Member of Parliament Beatrice Anywar has told parliament that in 2015 the inspectorate of government produced a report on Kyambogo University and recommended that some of the staff be fired but they are still employees, which is irregular.

She also says serious allegations of sexual harassment have not been handled for a long time, putting the future of this university in jeopardy.

The state minister for Primary Education Rosemary Seninde promised to follow this matter to its logical conclusion