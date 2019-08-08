Anti-porn body arrest ‘notorious nude picture leaker

By Ritah Kemigisa

The chairperson of the pornography control committee Dr Annette Kezaabu has revealed that they have arrested one person for allegedly leaking most of the nude pictures which have been rocking social media in Uganda.

Kezaabu who does not reveal the identity of the suspect to avoid jeopardizing investigations says the suspect was arrested last week for among other things tricking and drugging girls before taking their nude pictures which are later used to black mail and extort money from them.

Kezaabu adds that his arrest has been made possible by the Uganda communication commission’s Digital logger which can trace the original producer of any pornographic content much as it has been widely shared.

Police is yet to confirm the arrest of the suspect