Anti-corruption Court acquits former Works minister Abraham Byandala

By Ruth Anderah………………….

The Anti-corruption Court has acquitted former Works minister Abraham Byandala of causing financial loss of Shs 24.7 billion in the bungled Mukono-Katosi Road contract.

In his judgment Justice Lawrence Gidudu said Byandala is not guilty of any offense since there was no evidence to establish that he was aware that the securities upon this payment were forged and fake.

He adds that it was Byandala’s duty as the lines minister to advise and supervise the UNRA board and thus the charges are not sustainable.

Gidudu has however found the former UNRA director of finance Joe semugooma of abusing his office when he approved payment of shs 24.7 billion to EUTAUW before verifying the securities.

The same court has found businessman Apollo Senkeeto guilty of stealing shs 24.7 billion by false pretense.

Prosecution states that Eng Byandala, while still Works minister, abused his office on November 14, 2013 when he directed the immediate signing of the contract between UNRA and Eutaw yet the company lacked capacity to carry out the road works.