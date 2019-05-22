ANT party for Muntu to be launched today

By Damali Mukhaye.

Major General Mugisha Muntu’s Alliance for National Transformation party is to be launched in Kampala today.

The party’s chief mobilizer Alice Alaso says they are set to unveil the new interim leaders who are going to head the party ahead of 2021 general elections.

She says today’s event will also be used to unveil the party symbols that will differentiate it from other opposition parties like the party flag, colors and the policy agenda.

Gen Muntu who is the former Forum for Democratic Change president broke away from the party last year after he lost elections and formed his own alliance alongside other party members he departed with.

Related Stories………….

Police okays Mugisha Muntu’s political gathering

Muntu hopeful his new ANT party will rebuild the opposition in Uganda